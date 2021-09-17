Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Sep 17, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( ₹ 46380) is lower than this week's average of ₹46948.6 by 1.21%. The Gold Price though was lower than yesterday's value of ₹46780.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( ₹46380).

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Sep 17, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46125 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹4.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46380 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Sep 17, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.01% to ₹46125 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.77% or about ₹4.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.33% or ₹203.1 per kg to the price level of ₹61540 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46380) decreased by ₹4.6 from yesterday ( ₹46780), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹4.6 and value of ₹46125 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Sep 17, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹73.5 as compared to previous close of ₹73.6. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.