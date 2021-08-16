Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Aug 16, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹ 47170) is higher than this week's average of ₹46777.1 by 0.84%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of ₹47160.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is ₹47170 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.18%. The global spot price is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Aug 16, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46931 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹46.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47170 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Aug 16, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.1% to ₹46931 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.19% or about ₹46.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.23% or ₹145.8 per kg to the price level of ₹63375 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47170) increased by ₹46.9 from yesterday ( ₹47160), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹46.9 and value of ₹46931 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Aug 16, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.3 as compared to previous close of ₹74.2. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.