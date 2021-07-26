Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jul 26, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jul 26, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Jul 26, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( 47870) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 47971.4).

Although the global gold price($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( 47870).

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47609 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 90.5. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47870 . 

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.19% to 47609 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.22% or about 90.5 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.25% or 168.6 per kg to the price level of 67438 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47870) had no change over yesterday ( 47870), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of 90.5 with value of 47609 as of today.

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.5 as compared to previous close of 74.4. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

Gold Price Silver Price
