Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jun 21, 2021

Spot gold prices in India( ₹47210) have decreased since yesterday( ₹47220). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47910.0) by 1.46%.

The spot gold price in India( ₹47210) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.61% and reached the value of $1775.2.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Jun 21, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1775.2 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.61% over yesterday. This price level is 2.0% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.3% to $25.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.58% to $1033.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46730 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹84.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47210 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Jun 21, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.18% to ₹46730 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.28% or about ₹84.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.22% or ₹148.9 per kg to the price level of ₹67674 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47210) decreased by ₹84.1 from yesterday ( ₹47220), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $10.85 to $1775.2 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹84.1 and value of ₹46730 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Jun 21, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.3 as compared to previous close of ₹74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.