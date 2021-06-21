Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jun 21, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jun 21, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Jun 21, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Spot gold prices in India( 47210) have decreased since yesterday( 47220). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( 47910.0) by 1.46%.

The spot gold price in India( 47210) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.61% and reached the value of $1775.2.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Jun 21, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1775.2 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.61% over yesterday. This price level is 2.0% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.3% to $25.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.58% to $1033.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46730 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 84.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47210 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Jun 21, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.18% to 46730 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.28% or about 84.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.22% or 148.9 per kg to the price level of 67674 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47210) decreased by 84.1 from yesterday ( 47220), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $10.85 to $1775.2 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 84.1 and value of 46730 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Jun 21, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.3 as compared to previous close of 74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

