Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47480) has decreased since yesterday( ₹47490). Although, it was above the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47384.3) by 0.2%.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( ₹47480).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47105 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹14.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47480 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.03% to ₹47105 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.87% or about ₹14.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.25% or ₹157.9 per kg to the price level of ₹63150 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47480) decreased by ₹14.1 from yesterday ( ₹47490), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹14.1 and value of ₹47105 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.2 as compared to previous close of ₹74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.