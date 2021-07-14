Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021
READ FULL STORY
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47900 from 47890. It was also higher than the previous week average of 47844.3 by 0.12%.

Although the gold price in both global($1813.7) as well as Indian market( 47900) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.3%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1813.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.3%. This price level is 4.08% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.36% to $26.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.36% to $1113.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47955 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 67.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47900 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.14% to 47955 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.25% or about 67.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at 69260 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47900) increased by 67.1 from yesterday ( 47890), along with global spot prices growth of $5.4 to $1813.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 67.1 and value of 47955 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.