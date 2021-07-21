Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹48310 from ₹48300. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹48267.1 by 0.09%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is ₹48310 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.18%. The global spot price is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47856 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹210.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48310 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.44% to ₹47856 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.06% or about ₹210.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.92% or ₹615.5 per kg to the price level of ₹66900 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48310) increased by ₹210.6 from yesterday ( ₹48300), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹210.6 and value of ₹47856 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.6 as compared to previous close of ₹74.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.