Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021
READ FULL STORY
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:02 AM IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 48310 from 48300. It was also higher than the previous week average of 48267.1 by 0.09%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 48310 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.18%. The global spot price is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47856 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 210.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48310 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.44% to 47856 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.06% or about 210.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.92% or 615.5 per kg to the price level of 66900 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48310) increased by 210.6 from yesterday ( 48300), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 210.6 and value of 47856 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.6 as compared to previous close of 74.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.