Friday, May 30, 2025
India's economic growth declines to 6.5% for 2024-25, lower than previous year's 9.2%

PTI |
May 30, 2025 04:23 PM IST

The growth is up from a revised 6.4% in the previous three months, data released on Friday showed.

India's economic growth slowed to 7.4 per cent in the March quarter, bringing down the annual growth rate to 6.5 per cent during 2024-25, according to official data released on Friday.

A man walks past a logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Rupee inside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.(REUTERS/File)
The growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.4 per cent expansion in the year-ago quarter.

According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the economy expanded 6.5 per cent in 2024-25 against a 9.2 per cent growth in 2023-24.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, had pegged the country's growth at 6.5 per cent for 2024-25.

China has registered an economic growth of 5.4 per cent in the first three months of 2025 (January-March 2025).

