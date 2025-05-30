India's economic growth declines to 6.5% for 2024-25, lower than previous year's 9.2%

India's economic growth slowed to 7.4 per cent in the March quarter, bringing down the annual growth rate to 6.5 per cent during 2024-25, according to official data released on Friday. A man walks past a logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Rupee inside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.(REUTERS/File)

The growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.4 per cent expansion in the year-ago quarter.

According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the economy expanded 6.5 per cent in 2024-25 against a 9.2 per cent growth in 2023-24.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, had pegged the country's growth at 6.5 per cent for 2024-25.

China has registered an economic growth of 5.4 per cent in the first three months of 2025 (January-March 2025).