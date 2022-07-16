Home / Business / India's HDFC Bank's April-June profit rises 19% on year
business

India's HDFC Bank's April-June profit rises 19% on year

Net profit for the fiscal first quarter rose to 91.96 billion rupees ($1.15 billion) from 77.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
HDFC Bank, India's first lender to report first-quarter results, has seen loan growth and asset quality improve.(Reuters file photo)
HDFC Bank, India's first lender to report first-quarter results, has seen loan growth and asset quality improve.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 02:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank Ltd, said on Saturday its net profit for the three months to June rose 19% from the same period a year earlier, as provisions for bad loans dropped and loan growth picked up.

Net profit for the fiscal first quarter rose to 91.96 billion rupees ($1.15 billion) from 77.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based HDFC Bank, India's first lender to report first-quarter results, has seen loan growth and asset quality improve as business returned to normal after a pandemic slump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hdfc bank ltd
hdfc bank ltd
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out