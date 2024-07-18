India's natural rate of interest now at 1.4%-1.9%, says RBI bulletin

The RBI said, “The estimate of the natural rate for Q4 2023-24 is at 1.4-1.9% as compared with our earlier estimate of 0.8-1.0% for Q3 2021-22.”
The natural rate of interest is an equilibrium rate where growth is close to potential, alongside stable inflation.
