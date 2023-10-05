Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's richest woman Savitri Jindal now 7th wealthiest Indian | Check top 10

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 05, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Currently, her net worth stands at $18.2 billion, giving her a global rank of 82.

Savitri Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group and the richest woman in India, has now surpassed steel magnate Laxmi Niwas Mittal to become the seventh wealthiest person in the country.

Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal is India's richest woman. 

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan (original source: Bloomberg), Jindal's net worth rose by $4.82 billion over the past 12 months, and currently stands at $18.7 billion, a rise of nearly 35% (34.72%) over the last year. This also means that her global rank is 82.

By contrast, Mittal has a net worth of $17.2 billion, which means a global rank of 98, and tenth in India.

The wealthiest Indians

Mukesh Ambani continues to be the wealthiest Indian, followed by Gautam Adani, who began the year as the third richest in the world but has since seen his fortunes slide after being accused of stock manipulation by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research; the Adani Group has repeatedly rejected Hindenburg's allegations.

Meanwhile, Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, Shiv Nadar and Azim Premji round off the top 5. They are followed by Cyrus Poonawalla, Savitri Jindal, Dilip Shanghvi, Radhakishan Damani, and Laxmi Mittal, in that order.

BillionaireNet worth ($ billion)India rankGlobal rank
Mukesh Ambani87.0111
Gautam Adani63.1219
Shapoor Pallonji Mistry31.7340
Shiv Nadar28.8446
Azim Premji23.7559
Cyrus Poonawalla19.1681
Savitri Jindal18.7782
Dilip Shanghvi18.6886
Radhakishan Damani17.6994
Laxmi Mittal17.21098
