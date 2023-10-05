India's richest woman Savitri Jindal now 7th wealthiest Indian | Check top 10
Currently, her net worth stands at $18.2 billion, giving her a global rank of 82.
Savitri Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group and the richest woman in India, has now surpassed steel magnate Laxmi Niwas Mittal to become the seventh wealthiest person in the country.
According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan (original source: Bloomberg), Jindal's net worth rose by $4.82 billion over the past 12 months, and currently stands at $18.7 billion, a rise of nearly 35% (34.72%) over the last year. This also means that her global rank is 82.
By contrast, Mittal has a net worth of $17.2 billion, which means a global rank of 98, and tenth in India.
The wealthiest Indians
Mukesh Ambani continues to be the wealthiest Indian, followed by Gautam Adani, who began the year as the third richest in the world but has since seen his fortunes slide after being accused of stock manipulation by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research; the Adani Group has repeatedly rejected Hindenburg's allegations.
Meanwhile, Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, Shiv Nadar and Azim Premji round off the top 5. They are followed by Cyrus Poonawalla, Savitri Jindal, Dilip Shanghvi, Radhakishan Damani, and Laxmi Mittal, in that order.
|Billionaire
|Net worth ($ billion)
|India rank
|Global rank
|Mukesh Ambani
|87.0
|1
|11
|Gautam Adani
|63.1
|2
|19
|Shapoor Pallonji Mistry
|31.7
|3
|40
|Shiv Nadar
|28.8
|4
|46
|Azim Premji
|23.7
|5
|59
|Cyrus Poonawalla
|19.1
|6
|81
|Savitri Jindal
|18.7
|7
|82
|Dilip Shanghvi
|18.6
|8
|86
|Radhakishan Damani
|17.6
|9
|94
|Laxmi Mittal
|17.2
|10
|98