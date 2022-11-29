Home / Business / Savitri Jindal is richest Indian woman: Forbes | Who're other women billionaires

Savitri Jindal is richest Indian woman: Forbes | Who're other women billionaires

Published on Nov 29, 2022 07:31 PM IST

Nykaa's Falguni Nayar- hailed among the country's richest self-made billionaires - is also on the list.

Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal is India's richest woman.(Facebook )
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Savitri Jindal, chairperson of the Jindal Group, became the richest woman in India, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2022, with a net worth of $16.4 billion. A total of nine Indian women joined the global rich list this year. Nykaa's Falguni Nayar- hailed among the country's richest self-made billionaires - is also on the list. With a net worth of $4.8 billion, the Forbes data said, after a bumper IPO (Initial Public Offer), Nayar stands at the 44th spot in the list.

In India, women billionaires were largely from the manufacturing sectors, among others.

Here's the list of Indian women on the Forbes Billionaires List 2022:

S.NONameNetworthSource
1Savitri Jindal$16.4 billionMetals & Mining
2Vinod Rai Gupta$6.3 billionManufacturing
3Rekha Jhunjhunwala$5.9 billionFinance & Investments
4Falguni Nayar$4.08 billionFashion & Retail
5Leena Tewari$3.74 billionHealthcare
6Divya Gokulnath$3.6 billionTechnology
7Mallika Srinivasan$3.4 billionManufacturing
8Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw$2.7 billionHealthcare
9Anu Aga$2.23 billionConstruction & Engineering

Meanwhile, Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani has topped Forbes India’s 100 richest list in 2022 as his wealth doubled this year. With a net worth of USD 150 billion, the 60-year-old Indian businessman surpassed the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani.

According to the list, the wealth of India's top 100 richest increased by $25 billion to touch $800 billion despite concerns over depreciation in the value of the rupee and inflation worries worldwide

