Savitri Jindal is richest Indian woman: Forbes | Who're other women billionaires

Savitri Jindal, chairperson of the Jindal Group, became the richest woman in India, according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2022, with a net worth of $16.4 billion. A total of nine Indian women joined the global rich list this year. Nykaa's Falguni Nayar- hailed among the country's richest self-made billionaires - is also on the list. With a net worth of $4.8 billion, the Forbes data said, after a bumper IPO (Initial Public Offer), Nayar stands at the 44th spot in the list.

In India, women billionaires were largely from the manufacturing sectors, among others.

Here's the list of Indian women on the Forbes Billionaires List 2022:

S.NO Name Networth Source 1 Savitri Jindal $16.4 billion Metals & Mining 2 Vinod Rai Gupta $6.3 billion Manufacturing 3 Rekha Jhunjhunwala $5.9 billion Finance & Investments 4 Falguni Nayar $4.08 billion Fashion & Retail 5 Leena Tewari $3.74 billion Healthcare 6 Divya Gokulnath $3.6 billion Technology 7 Mallika Srinivasan $3.4 billion Manufacturing 8 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw $2.7 billion Healthcare 9 Anu Aga $2.23 billion Construction & Engineering

Meanwhile, Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani has topped Forbes India’s 100 richest list in 2022 as his wealth doubled this year. With a net worth of USD 150 billion, the 60-year-old Indian businessman surpassed the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani.

According to the list, the wealth of India's top 100 richest increased by $25 billion to touch $800 billion despite concerns over depreciation in the value of the rupee and inflation worries worldwide

