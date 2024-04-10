IndiGo is world's 3rd largest airline by market cap, stock soars to record high
With this, the carrier became world's third largest airline in terms of market capitalisation.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited hit fresh record high today (April 10) as it traded 5 per cent higher at ₹3,801 apiece, extending gains for fourth day in a row. With this, the carrier became world's third largest airline in terms of market capitalisation. The stock has seen 22 per cent rally in the last one month which took InterGlobe Aviation, operator of IndiGo airline in India, to over ₹1,46,000 crore ($17.5 billion) in total value, Bloomberg reported.
Read more: Mukesh Ambani- Elon Musk in talks for Tesla EV unit in Maharashtra? ‘At initial stage’
InterGlobe Aviation stock price today
The stock was trading at ₹3,798, up 4.5 per cent from the previous close on the NSE. The share price is up 99.7 per cent in the last 1 year.
IndiGo became world's sixth largest airline in 2023
Read more: Elon Musk on conspiracy theories: Impulse to speak out leads to ‘self-inflicted wounds’
In December 2023, IndiGo surpassed United Airlines to become the sixth largest airline in the world while Delta Air and Ryanair Holdings were the top two airlines with $30.4 billion and $26.5 billion m-cap.
Brokerage on IndiGO stock
Read more: Elon Musk's prediction: Superhuman AI will be smarter than people next year
UBS retained its "buy" call on the stock in late March and said, “We maintain our positive stance on IndiGo considering strong growth prospects of the Indian aviation industry, share gains in international travel, efficient cost structure and operational excellence.”
Meanwhile, ICICI Securities held a bullish outlook on InterGlobe Aviation as the brokerage cited favorable demand-supply dynamics and the company's robust position.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs