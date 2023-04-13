Home / Business / Infosys Q4 consolidated net profit rises 7.8% year-on-year to 6,128 crore

Infosys Q4 consolidated net profit rises 7.8% year-on-year to 6,128 crore

PTI | ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Apr 13, 2023 04:51 PM IST

Infosys March quarter consolidated net profit rises 7.8 pc year-on-year to ₹6,128 crore: Regulatory filing.

Technology giant Infosys on Thursday said its fourthn quarter net profit rose to 7.8 per cent year-on-year to 6,128 crore. In its regulatory filing, the company said its revenue growth forecast is at 4-7 per cent for the financial year 2023-2024.

Infosys March quarter consolidated net profit rises 7.8 pc year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,128 crore: Regulatory filing.(REUTERS)
Infosys March quarter consolidated net profit rises 7.8 pc year-on-year to 6,128 crore: Regulatory filing.(REUTERS)

The company said its March quarter consolidated revenue up by 16 per cent year-on-year at 37,441 crore. The Bengaluru-based company sees FY24 operating margin in the range of 20% to 22%.

The Bengaluru-based company sees FY24 operating margin in the range of 20% to 22%.

The results were below street estimates.

Infosys, during Q3 earnings announcement in January this year, had raised FY23 revenue guidance to 16-16.5 per cent against the previously projected band of 15-16 per cent.

For the full year FY23, the net profit was up 9 per cent on year at 24,095 crore, while revenue was 20.7 per cent higher at 146,767 crore.

"As the environment has changed, we see strong interest from our clients for efficiency, cost and consolidation opportunities, resulting in a strong large deal pipeline," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said in a statement.

This comes a day after Infosys' rival TCS released its fourth quarter results. The company said it reported a 14.8 per cent growth in next income to 11,392 crore. The company said its revenue rose 16.9 per cent to 59,162 crore in the March 2023 quarter from 50,591 crore a year ago.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
infosys
infosys
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out