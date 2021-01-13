Infosys reports nearly 17% rise in third-quarter profit

Infosys Ltd, India's second biggest software services firm by market value, on Wednesday reported a 16.6% rise in December-quarter profit, helped by large deal wins as demand for its digital services during the Covid-19 pandemic rose.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit climbed to 51.97 billion rupees ($709.90 million) from 44.57 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 12.3% to 259.27 billion rupees.









SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON