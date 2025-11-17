Inox Green loses grid access for 300 MW wind project in Gujarat on missed deadlines

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd. has lost grid connectivity for its 300 MW wind project in Gujarat after failing to complete it on time, a filing with the country's power regulator showed. Several developers are ramping up renewable energy projects in India, as the South Asian nation looks to double its non-fossil fuel based power capacity to 500 GW. (AP)

In an order dated Monday, India's Central Electricity Regulatory Commission upheld the disconnection by the country's grid connectivity authority, saying that the company failed to achieve financial closure or make significant progress despite repeated extensions.

On 10 March 2025, regulator Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd. revoked connectivity at Bhuj-II pooling station after Inox Green missed commissioning deadlines. CTUIL also encashed bank guarantees worth ₹3.5 crore.

Inox Green had been “holding onto the connectivity for the last six years, which is a scarce resource”, CTUIL said, citing the tightness prevailing in the country's transmission network. Inox Green argued that the delays stemmed from land allotment issues, transmission readiness and pandemic disruptions, and sought to retain connectivity.

However, the CERC rejected the plea, saying the developer had “taken undue advantage of the delay in revocation” and directed it to apply afresh if it wants to pursue the project.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India, which awarded the project tender to the company, has already encashed performance guarantees, and a government dispute resolution panel earlier refused to grant more time to Inox Green.

Renewable energy in India The disconnection underscores challenges faced by India's renewable energy developers, especially in acquiring land for the projects, while the country's transmission system is also lagging project additions.

In September, Reuters reported that India has cancelled grid access for nearly 17 GW of delayed renewable energy projects to prioritise connections for those that are operational or nearing completion.

