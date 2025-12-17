INR USD | Rupee roars back on RBI support to rise the most in seven months

The Indian rupee strengthened the most in seven months on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India aggressively sold dollars to support the currency. Stocks also gained. The RBI likely intervened at the 91/dollar level, buying $5 billion of dollars via a foreign-exchange swap on Tuesday. (Reuters)

The rupee rose as much as 1%, the most since 23 May 2025, to 90.0963, after closing at a record low in the previous session. The RBI is intervening through dollar sales in the local market, according to people familiar with the deals.

The move follows the rupee’s string of record lows in recent weeks, which had sparked debate over why the central bank hasn’t stepped in more forcefully to support the currency. Traders said the authority likely intervened after it bought $5 billion of dollars via a foreign-exchange swap on Tuesday.

“There was a sense that the market was taking the rupee’s rapid depreciation lightly, and today the RBI has come back aggressively to dispel that view,” said VRC Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. He said the central bank sold dollars around the 91 level.

The central bank’s action will cause an unwinding of speculative positions for now, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Before today’s jump, the rupee was down almost 2% this month as foreign outflows from local stocks and bonds due to delays in finalising an India-US trade deal dented sentiment.

Karur Vysya’s Reddy said he doesn’t expect the rupee to strengthen much beyond the 90 mark until the trade deal is concluded.

Global funds have pulled about $18 billion from local equities this year. The withdrawals have worsened the strain on the rupee while the 50% US tariffs threaten exporters’ dollar inflows. At the same time, firm imports are keeping demand for the greenback elevated.