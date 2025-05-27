Instamart drops Swiggy name, aiming for standalone brand identity

Quick commerce platform Instamart has dropped parent Swiggy from its name, in a strategic move aimed at carving a standalone brand identity. Instamart has unveiled a fresh logo, which contains the Swiggy 'S-Pin' icon as 'a subtle tribute to the brand's origins', the company informed(X/@SwiggyInstamart)

The move comes days after rival Zomato, which also owns Blinkit, rebranded as Eternal on the stock exchanges, with quick commerce becoming a significant driver for the firms beyond their food delivery businesses.

At multiple instances, Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety has spoken about how the company expects Instamart to surpass food delivery in terms of both penetration and scale.

"Integrated within the main Swiggy app, Instamart also launched a standalone app earlier this year. As Instamart enters this next phase, its refreshed identity reflects the brand's identity while remaining true to the Swiggy values that make it so loved," Swiggy said in a statement.

"Instamart's promise has grown beyond grocery categories, tier 1 cities and food delivery users. It's become a service with its own voice, its own loyal users, and a role in everyday life that's both personal and essential.

"This rebrand is not just a visual shift, it's a declaration: Instamart has grown beyond its origins, while still being backed by the trust of Swiggy. The new identity reflects Instamart as a standalone brand, one that is innovating across speed, selection, and daily convenience," Mayur Hola, Head of Brand at Swiggy, said.

The new identity will roll out across the app, packaging, delivery bags, communication, and campaigns over the coming weeks.