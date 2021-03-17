Insurers barred from changing health plans
- The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) announced the new rule in a circular on product filing in health insurance on various categories of individual products, and add-ons (riders).
The insurance regulator on Monday barred health insurers from modifying existing benefits or adding new benefits to existing health plans if it would lead to higher premiums, in a move to protect policyholders from any abrupt rise in premium due to such changes.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) announced the new rule in a circular on product filing in health insurance on various categories of individual products, and add-ons (riders).
“General and health insurers are not allowed to modify the existing benefits, (or) add new benefits in the existing products which leads to imposing an increase in premium. However, it is clarified insurers are permitted to effect minor modifications as stipulated in the guideline on product filing in the health insurance business. Addition of new benefits/upgradation of existing benefits may be offered as add-on covers or optional covers with a standalone premium rate to ensure an informed choice to the policyholders.”
Mahavir Chopra, founder of Beshak.org, an independent consumer awareness platform for individual insurance buyers, said, “This means insurers cannot add additional benefits in an existing product to hike premiums of health insurance products. They will have to offer additional benefits only as optional add-ons which a customer can voluntarily opt into.”
An insurer cannot modify or revise a product within one year from the date of its clearance by the regulator. The appointed actuary will have to review the financial viability of every health insurance product and submit a status report by September 30 of every financial year.
Naval Goel, founder and chief executive officer of PolicyX.com, an online insurance aggregator, said that the new guideline aims to safeguard the interest of policyholders and rights in terms of accessing new features. Earlier, insurance companies have steeply increased annual premiums, creating an unexpected burden on policyholders at the time of renewals. However, this notification will give freedom to the policyholders to choose the additional benefits as per their needs. Hence, this comes across as a positive development for the new and existing customers.
“However, this guideline will restrict insurance companies from levying additional charges which also means there will be a limited introduction of new features in the existing policy. Also, some key features might be added as add-ons instead of base features in the policy,” Goel said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex at 50,305, Nifty down to 14,885 in opening trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Old consumer cases won’t be transferred’
- Old cases will be decided in accordance with 1986 Act, a Supreme Court bench clarified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Insurers barred from changing health plans
- The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) announced the new rule in a circular on product filing in health insurance on various categories of individual products, and add-ons (riders).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gland sets 252 million Sputnik V doses target
- The company can produce nearly 40 million vials of vaccines annually at its facility in Hyderabad and is ready to scale up capacity if needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google to cut its Play Store billing fees to 15% globally
- Google Play’s billing system is applicable to app developers who sell digital goods and services on Google’s Play Store.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO opens today. All you need to know
- The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹303-305 per equity share and bids can be made for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 thereafter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian stocks post most gains by market capitalisation
- India’s market capitalisation plunged 31% as the lockdown wrecked investor sentiment. Despite the rise, India remained at the eighth position among countries with a market capitalisation of $2.8 trillion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet clears plan to set up DFI for infra projects
- The government will infuse ₹20,000 crore capital in the new financial institution, and gradually reduce its stake to 26% from 100%, said Sitharaman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil drops 1% as Covid-19 vaccine halt threatens demand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's diesel sales in March up more than 7% from a year ago, at 2.84 mn tonnes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three takeaways from Credit Suisse’s list of 100 Indian Unicorns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to soon allow use of security key as only 2-factor authentication method
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; financial stocks drag
- The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 31.12 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 50,363.96, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 19.05 points or 0.13 per cent to 14,910.45.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank workers' salary, pension will be protected in case of privatisation: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox