Interest rates of PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana to remain unchanged | Details

The government will be keeping the interest rates of various small savings schemes unchanged for the fourth consecutive quarter, announced the Union finance ministry on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The government will be keeping the interest rates on various small savings schemes like PPFY, SSY, and NSC unchanged, meaning it would be the same as the previous consecutive quarter(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Also Read: ‘Stakes are high’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says 2025 will be a defining year for the company

“The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from January 1, 2025, and ending on March 31, 2025, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024) of FY 2024-25,” the finance ministry said.

PPF

This means that the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes rate will remain at 7.1% and 4%, respectively, for this quarter, which runs from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which is aimed at promoting the welfare of girl children, will also continue to offer an interest rate of 8.2%, just like in the previous quarter which began from October 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

Also Read: 2025 personal finance updates: Key changes in UPI, visa, EPFO, credit card, FD, and others

The interest on a three-year term deposit will remain 7.1%.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5%, with the investments getting matured in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7% for the January-March 2025 period.

Monthly Income Scheme will earn 7.4% for its investors.

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) will also maintain its interest rate at 8.2%. This scheme is specifically for senior citizens, offering higher returns compared to some other savings options.

Also, the five-year recurring Deposit (RD) scheme, which allows investors to deposit a fixed amount monthly, will give an interest rate of 6.7%.

Also Read: Income Tax department extends ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme deadline to January 31