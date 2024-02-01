Budget 2024: Healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat to be extended to all ASHA, Anganwadi workers, says Sitharaman

Healthcare covers under the Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said in the Interim Budget 2024. ASHAs, a workforce of over one million accredited female health workers, act as a crucial link between the community and the public health system in India. (HT File)

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Till December 27 last year, 55 crore people belonging to 12 crore families were covered under the scheme.

While presenting the interim Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the government's priority to adequately and timely finance MSMEs.