close_game
close_game
News / Business / Valuation of IPO-bound Swiggy raised to $8.3 billion by US-based Invesco

Valuation of IPO-bound Swiggy raised to $8.3 billion by US-based Invesco

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 04, 2024 02:56 PM IST

Previously, Invesco, which owns a 2% stake in Swiggy, valued the food tech major at $7.85 billion.

Invesco, an asset management company (AMC) which owns around 2% stake in Swiggy, has valued the initial public offering (IPO)-bound food tech major at $8.3 billion, regulatory filings by the US-based AMC show.

As per reports, Swiggy aims to raise $1 billion from the proposed IPO (representational image).
As per reports, Swiggy aims to raise $1 billion from the proposed IPO (representational image).

Also Read | From Swiggy to Ola Electric: Top 5 IPOs to watch out for in 2024

As per the filings, the valuation is as on October 31, 2023. At the end of that month, Invesco's 28,844 shares in the Bengaluru-based Swiggy amounted to $147.6 billion; this, in turn, translates to a valuation of $8.3 billion.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Second straight rise in Swiggy's valuation

Also, this is for the second consecutive time that Invesco has raised its figure regarding Swiggy's worth. In July last year, the former found the food delivery platform to be worth $7.85 billion; the latest figure, therefore, marks a rise of nearly 6% from the previous one. Additionally, though the July 2023 valuation came after two back-to-back cuts, it represented a 43% increase from the previous worth.

The cuts

Last April, Invesco reduced its valuation of Swiggy to $8.8 billion, down from $10.7 billion, as tech stocks around the world took a beating. Shortly after that, the valuation dropped further to $5.5 billion, before being raised in July.

Still below peak valuation

The current figure, however, is still less than Invesco's $10.7 billion valuation of Swiggy in January 2022, which came after the latter made $700 million in a round led by the AMC.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out