IRCTC website down on New Year's eve, third outage this month

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website is reportedly down again on Tuesday, December 31, marking the third outage this month. By 10:12am, the website outage tracker DownDetector had recorded 1,502 reports of the site being inaccessible.(Shammi Mehra/AFP)

The previous outage was on December 26.

“Booking and cancellation for all site will not be available for next hour,” the error message on the site read. "Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted”

This latest crash on New Year's Eve came at the crucial 10 am window when many were seeking Tatkal tickets, which are only available for booking a day before departure.

As a result, multiple customers took to social media to voice out their frustrations.

Customer reactions to the IRCTC website outage

“Why can't the engineers/Govt think of any alternate solutions for irctc tatkal bottleneck?” wrote a user on X (Formerly Twitter). “I have always faced problems when booking tatkal, what's the purpose of a system if it cannot serve a purpose?”

“Please leave this business you guys are not capable,” wrote another. “Hire talent or privatize this fully.”

“Dear@IRCTCofficial, your tour services have consistently failed to meet expectations,” wrote yet another. “Booking Tatkal tickets has been a frustrating experience, both 10 years ago and even now. It might be time to reconsider offering services that do not meet acceptable standards. @RailMinIndia.”

