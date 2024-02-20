IRDAI website down, users unable to access site: ‘Check back soon’
Feb 20, 2024 12:04 PM IST
IRDAI website down: The message reads, "We're working to restore all services as soon as possible. Please check back soon.”
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI)'s website remained inaccessible to users. On opening the site, the message read, “Our services aren't available right now. We're working to restore all services as soon as possible. Please check back soon.”
