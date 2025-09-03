Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Is Zerodha down? India's biggest stockbroker sees outage just as market opens

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 10:01 am IST

Some Zerodha users were facing issues with price updates on the mobile app. That was resolved soon after.

Zerodha, India's largest stockbroking app, was down right when the stock market opened for trading today.

The stock market opened at 9:15 am today.(HT)
The stock market opened at 9:15 am today.(HT)

“Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected,” Zerodha said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app.”

This was at 9:50 am. By 9:52 am, the issue was resolved.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Is Zerodha down? India's biggest stockbroker sees outage just as market opens
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On