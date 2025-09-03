Is Zerodha down? India's biggest stockbroker sees outage just as market opens

Zerodha, India's largest stockbroking app, was down right when the stock market opened for trading today. The stock market opened at 9:15 am today.(HT)

“Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected,” Zerodha said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app.”

This was at 9:50 am. By 9:52 am, the issue was resolved.