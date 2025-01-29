ITC Hotels share price: Demerged hotel biz to list on BSE, NSE today, check details

ITC Hotels share price: ITC Hotels will be making its debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, according to its regulatory filing. ITC Hotels share price: Surrounded by the Aravalis, Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya offers stunning vistas of the verdant valley below, while the sky complements its beauty.(Representational Image)

Therefore, the following are the top 10 aspects shareholders need to know, according to a Financial Express report.

1) ITC Hotels listing price

Though there is no clear indication of the ITC Hotels listing price yet, the overall expectation is a price bracket between ₹113 to ₹170 per share, according to the report.

2) Brokerage views

According to Nuvama, the listing could be closer to the ₹200 per share mark, while Nomura expects the price to be between ₹200 and ₹300 per share while SBI Securities expects it to around ₹113-170, the report read.

3) ITC Hotels listing time

ITC Hotels will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on January 29 at the market opening at 9:15 am.

4) Will ITC Hotels be a part of the Nifty and Sensex?

ITC Hotels will be part of the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices for 3 trading days and will be excluded afterwards. However, this timeline may also get altered if the stock hits circuit limits during the time.

5) ITC Hotels demerger

The demerger of ITC Hotels from its parent company ITC was completed on January 1, 2025, allowing ITC Hotels to operate as a standalone entity.

ITC however, continues to hold a 40% stake in ITC Hotels, with the remaining 60% distributed among existing ITC shareholders.

6) Special pre-open session: Price adjustment

A special pre-open trading session on January 6 established the adjusted price for ITC shares. On the NSE, ITC’s share price was reduced by ₹26 to ₹455.60, while on the BSE, the adjustment was ₹27, bringing it to ₹455 per share, according to the report.

7) ITC Hotels share allotment

ITC allotted 125,11,71,040 (125.11 crore) equity shares of ITC Hotels to its shareholders on January 11.

8) ITC Hotels share allotment ratio and distribution

The share allotment ratio was set at 1:10, meaning that for every 10 shares of ITC held by a shareholder as of January 6, they received one share of ITC Hotels.

The allotted shares are currently marked as “dummy tickets” and will be tradeable once the listing goes live, according to the report.

9) Demerger's impact on ITC’s market capitalisation

ITC shareholders now hold stakes in two separate entities, realigning the main ITC’s market capitalisation.

10) Acquisition cost apportionment

According to an ITC regulatory filing, if a shareholder buys 1,000 ITC shares at ₹400 per share, the total acquisition cost would be ₹4,00,000.

After the demerger, 86.49% ( ₹3,45,960) of this cost would be attributed to ITC shares, while 13.51% ( ₹54,040) to ITC Hotels shares, according to the report.