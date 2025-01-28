The Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek has rattled the US market with claims that its latest AI model, R1, performs on a par with those of OpenAI, with many users flocking to test the rival of ChatGPT. Deepseek and ChatGPT app icons are seen in this illustration taken on January 27, 2025. (REUTERS)

DeepSeek’s emergence has raised concerns that China may have overtaken the US in the AI race despite restrictions on its access to the most advanced chips. It's just one of many Chinese companies working on AI, with a goal of making China the world leader in the field by 2030 and besting the US in their battle for technological supremacy.

Like the US, China is investing billions into artificial intelligence. Last week, it created a 60 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) AI investment fund, days after the US imposed fresh chip export restrictions.

DeepSeek’s AI assistant was the No. 1 downloaded free app on Apple’s iPhone store on Tuesday afternoon, and its launch caused Wall Street tech superstars' stocks to tumble. Observers are eager to see whether the Chinese company has matched America’s leading AI companies at a fraction of the cost.

While DeepSeek R1's ultimate impact on the AI industry is not clear yet, but it appears to censor answers on sensitive Chinese topics, a practice commonly seen on China's internet, news agency Associated Press reported.

In 2023, China issued regulations requiring companies to conduct a security review and obtain approvals before their products can be publicly launched.

Deepseek app is seen in this illustration taken, January 28, 2025.(REUTERS)

Here is how DeepSeek R1 and ChatGPT answered to some of AP's questions:

Is Taiwan part of China?

Similar to the Chinese official narrative, DeepSeek's chatbot said Taiwan has been an integral part of China since ancient times. An example of a very similar statement is found in this government document issued in 2022.

“Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are connected by blood, jointly committed to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” AP quoted R1's as saying in its answer.

ChatGPT said the answer depends on one's perspective, while laying out China and Taiwan's positions and the views of the international community. ChatGPT said from a legal and political standpoint, China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and the island democracy operates as a “de facto independent country” with its own government, economy and military, the news agency reported.

What does Winnie the Pooh mean in China?

Many in China playfully taunt President Xi Jinping as the Winnie the Pooh character. In the past, China briefly banned social media searches for the bear in mainland China.

AP reported that ChatGPT got that idea right, saying Winnie the Pooh had become a symbol of political satire and resistance, often used to mock or criticise Xi Jinping. It explained that internet users compared Xi Jinping to the bear because of perceived similarities in their physical appearance.

DeepSeek's chatbot said the bear is a beloved cartoon character that is adored by countless children and families in China, symbolising joy and friendship. It, then, abruptly, said the Chinese government is “dedicated to providing a wholesome cyberspace for its citizens".

It added that all online content is managed under Chinese laws and socialist core values, with the aim of protecting national security and social stability.

Who is the current US president?

Interestingly, DeepSeek and ChatGPT mistakenly said Joe Biden, whose term ended last week as they said their data was last updated in October 2023.

However, both chatbots tried to be responsible by reminding users to verify with updated sources, AP reported.

What happened during military crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in June 1989?

Backdrop: The 1989 crackdown saw Chinese troops open fire on student-led pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, resulting in hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths. The event remains a taboo subject in mainland China.

DeepSeek's chatbot answered, “Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else.”

ChatGPT, on the other hand, gave a detailed answer on what it called “one of the most significant and tragic events” in modern Chinese history. The chatbot talked about the background of the massive protests, the estimated casualties and their legacy.

What is the state of US-China ties?

DeepSeek's chatbot's answer echoed China's official statements, saying the relationship between the world's two largest economies is one of the most important bilateral relationships globally. It said China is committed to developing ties with the US based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

ChatGPT's answer was more nuanced. It said the state of the US-China ties is complex, characterised by a mix of economic interdependence, geopolitical rivalry and collaboration on global issues. It highlighted key topics including the two countries' tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan, their technological competition and more.

“The relationship between the U.S. and China remains tense but crucial,” part of its answer said.

(With inputs from AP)