ITR filing: Aaykar Seva Kendras to remain open today to facilitate tax payment

In a major relief for those who are yet to submit their income tax returns (ITRs) for financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23, the Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASKs) or Income Tax help centres will remain open on Sunday, the due date to file the tax returns.

"The ASKs across the country will remain open on Sunday and additional receipt counters will be opened, wherever required, to “facilitate filing of tax returns by the taxpayers,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in an order, reported news agency PTI.

The CBDT is a body that frames policies for the tax department.

As July 31 – the deadline day – falls on a Sunday, banks will remain closed. Also, with today is being the last day, traffic on the e-filing portal is likely to be very high.

In a tweet Saturday night, the tax authority said it had received more than 5 crore returns in total, including over 44 lakh on the day.

This year, the Union government is yet to extend the due date, and is unlikely to do so. On July 22, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said, “People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So they were a little slow in filling the returns. Last time 9-10 per cent or more than 50 lakh returns were filed on the last date. This time, I have told my people to be ready for a crore.”

