ITR filing: Only 2 days left to file your income tax returns. Hurry Up!

Only two days are left for the taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITR). The Income Tax Department on Sunday tweeted a fresh reminder for all the assesses, asking them to file their returns at the earliest. “Time is running out. Only 2 days left to file your #ITR. #FileNow if you haven't filed your return for AY 2023-24 yet. Due date to file your ITR is 31st July, 2023”, the Income Tax Department tweeted.All the individuals whose aggregate of income from all the sources is more than the exemption limit should file their income tax returns. On missing the deadline, the taxpayers will face penalty. Those filing return after due date will have to pay ₹5,000 fine (if return filed after July 31 and before December 31) and ₹10,000 if filed after December 31.To avoid last minute rush, it is important to file the ITRs at the earliest because the government is not contemplating extending the deadline.

E-verification mandatory

The last date to file income tax return is July 31, 2023.(File photo)

If you have filed your income tax returns, don't think the job is done. Next step is to e-verify the return within 30 days of filing. The return will be considered e-verified once you have completed this process. You will receive a success message on your mobile phone along with a transaction ID. An email will also be sent to your registered email address as confirmation.The Income Tax Department on Friday said that over five crore returns had been filed till July 27 this year. Out of these, 4.46 crore returns had been e-verified. Out of the 4.46 crore e-verified returns, more than 2.69 crore had been processed. If you are stuck while filing your returns, there is a 24x7 helpline by the Income Tax Department for your help. You can contact the helpline and get your problem solved through calls, live chats, Webex and social media.

