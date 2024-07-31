ITR filing deadline today. Extension to complete Income Tax Return possible?

The Income Tax Department has not announced any deadline extension so far. Earlier, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the IT department said that as of July 26, 2024, over five crore ITRs had already been filed- 8.5 per cent increase from the number of ITRs filed during the same period last year. Although several taxpayers have reported OTP verification failures and repeated submission attempts while trying to fill the ITR. Owing to this, the All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) urged the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2024-25 from July 31 to August 31. ITR filing 2024: If you have already filed your income tax returns, you can check the refund status on the Income Tax Department's portal.

Additionally, the All Gujarat Federation of Tax Consultants and the Income Tax Bar Association also requested a deadline extension. In a post on X, the tax department said, “We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2024-25 to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid a last-minute rush.”

What happens if you miss ITR deadline?

If you miss the ITR deadline, you will have the option to file a belated ITR until December 31, 2024. You will be charged a penalty if the taxpayer fails to file returns within the deadline. You will have to pay a penalty of ₹1,000 if your total annual taxable income is below ₹5,00,000 and above that the penalty is ₹5,000. Moreover, you will not be able to opt for the old tax regime for tax calculation purposes if you miss the deadline.

How to check ITR refund status?

If you have already filed your income tax returns, you can check the refund status on the Income Tax Department's portal - incometax.gov.in following these steps.

1. Log in to the income tax e-filing portal using your ID and password

2. Go to the ‘e-File’ tab

3. Select ‘Income Tax Returns’ and click on ‘View Filed Returns’

4. You will be able to see the refund status