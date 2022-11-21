'It's over...': Twitter's France head quits amid reports of more layoffs

Amid frenzied speculation over another round of layoffs at Twitter, the head of the company's France operations announced his exit in a tweet on Sunday.

Damien Viel - who joins a growing list of high-profile departures from the social media giant - tweeted: "It's over. Pride, honor, and mission accomplished. Goodbye... What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you all for these 7 incredible and intense years."

Viel, who confirmed his departure separately to Bloomberg, was in charge for about seven years. According to Bloomberg the Paris office - it had fewer than 50 employees before Elon Musk bought Twitter last month - is focused on advertiser relationships.

It is unclear how many of the Paris office staff will be retained.

Musk - whose chaotic and controversial leadership style has been roundly criticised - has already instituted sweeping job cuts that slashed Twitter's workforce in half. He is considering more layoffs this week, possible as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported

These are expected to target the sales and partnership side of the business.

Should Musk order these cuts they will come after a wave of resignations among engineers last week, leaving the new Twitter leadership open to mockery on its own platform.

The billionaire had offered his new employees a 'hardcore' ultimatum - stay and be overworked or leave with severance pay. Sources within the company told Bloomberg a larger-than-expected number of people in technical roles walked out.

Musk then demanded the heads of the sales and marketing divisions fire those who had opted to stay, and this they refused. On Friday Bloomberg said sales and marketing chief Robin Wheeler and partnership head Maggie Sunikewick then lost their jobs.

Wheeler - reportedly considering her resignation anyway - had assisted Musk with advertisers, many of whom have left over Twitter’s changing policies. Paris-based fashion house Balenciaga quit last week, joining automotive brands like General Motors and Volkswagen, and pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer.

