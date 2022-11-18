Jaguar Land Rover announces global drive to hire laid off Meta, Twitter employees

Employees, laid off in recent days by technology companies like Meta and Twitter, can apply for digital and engineering vacancies at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British automobile manufacturer announced on Friday.

“Following the news of large-scale job losses from technology firms, Jaguar Land Rover is opening a new jobs portal for displaced workers from the tech industry to explore career opportunities, offering hybrid working patterns,” read a statement from JLR.

The statement, available on the company's website, said more than 800 digital and engineering vacancies will be filled through this global hiring drive, adding that the roles span across Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Driving, Cloud Software, Data Science, Electrification, Machine Learning, among others.

The jobs are available in the UK, Ireland, China, USA, Hungary, and India, the home country of Tata Motors, the parent organisation of Jaguar Land Rover.

Meanwhile, Anthony Battle, Chief Information Officer, JLR, described the opportunity as an ‘important next step,' according to the statement. “Our digital transformation journey is well underway, but being able to recruit highly skilled workers is an important next step (for the Reimagine strategy). We are pleased to be able to provide opportunities to talented individuals with digital capabilities,” said Battle, as per the release.

Reimagine strategy: Through this, Jaguar Land Rover – with a focus on electrification, digital services, and data, – aims to be at the forefront of the ‘rapidly changing’ automotive industry. Through this strategy, it focuses on enhancing its in-house data capability, which plays a crucial role in delivering to its clients, a ‘modern luxury experience.’

Interested candidates can click here for detailed information.

