Dream11 CEO offers jobs to employees laid off by Twitter and Meta. See post

November has been tough on employees working with big tech companies, including Twitter and Meta. The unprecedented layoffs significantly impacted hundreds of people, particularly Indians, as they form a large chunk of the workforce in Silicon Valley. Thus, to help Indians reel during these testing times, Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain took to Twitter to share that he is inviting applicants who have been recently laid off in the US, especially those with Visa issues. He added that his companies are looking for talented individuals in various niches, including design, product and tech.

"With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!" wrote Harsh Jain on his official Twitter handle. He further added, "If you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturns@dreamsports.group. We @DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies in Fantasy Sports, NFTs, Sports OTT, FinTech, Sports Experiences etc who are constantly looking for great talent, specially with leadership experience in Design, Product & Tech!"

Take a look at Harsh Jain's Twitter thread below:

With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (1/3) — Harsh Jain (@harshjain85) November 7, 2022

Fantasy Sports, NFTs, Sports OTT, FinTech, Sports Experiences etc (@Dream11, @rariohq, @FanCode, @DreamSetGo_Co ) who are constantly looking for great talent, specially with leadership experience in Design, Product & Tech! (3/3) — Harsh Jain (@harshjain85) November 7, 2022

The tweet was made on November 7, and it has since received more than 650 likes and several retweets.

"Thank you for continuing to fuel the India growth story. Gives us the optimism and hope to come back and not live under the cloud of uncertainty and insecurity," wrote an individual on Twitter. "You are Indian hero," posted another. "Would love to come back," expressed a third.

