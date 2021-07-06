Home / Business / Jaguar Land Rover sees chip shortage dent output, profits this fiscal year
The Jaguar logo is seen at the Jaguar Land Rover booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)
Jaguar Land Rover sees chip shortage dent output, profits this fiscal year

The British carmaker, which saw sales reviving over the last six months, said it will report a negative operating margin and an operating cash outflow of £1 billion this quarter.
By Malyaban Ghosh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:51 PM IST

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc issued a profit warning on Tuesday citing the impact of semiconductor chip shortage on vehicle production, sending shares of its parent Tata Motors Ltd as low as 10%.

The British carmaker, which saw sales reviving over the last six months, said it will report a negative operating margin and an operating cash outflow of £1 billion this quarter. The company said it expects the supply of semiconductor-based parts to improve in the fiscal second half, though the problem will continue to impact vehicle production for the next year-and-a-half, until suppliers boost output.

Tata Motors shares recouped some of the losses later in the day, closing 8.14% lower on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex remained unchanged.

“The company had about £3.7 billion of cash and short-term investments (unaudited). Based on this and broadly in line with expectations given the supply constraints, the company expects to report a cash outflow of about £1 billion with a negative Ebit margin for the quarter. Total liquidity at the end of the first quarter was over £5.6 billion, including a £1.9 billion undrawn committed credit facility (RCF),” JLR said.

