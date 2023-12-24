close_game
close_game
News / Business / 'Jamie Dimon of India': Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Uday Kotak

'Jamie Dimon of India': Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Uday Kotak

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2023 07:07 PM IST

Equating Kotak with the JP Morgan Chase CEO, the Paytm boss described the Kotak Mahindra Bank founder as a ‘True legend of Indian Banking.’

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Sunday equated former Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO, Uday Kotak, to JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and called Kotak a ‘True legend of Indian Banking.’

Uday Kotak, ex-MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. (PTI/File Photo)
Uday Kotak, ex-MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. (PTI/File Photo)

“I call fondly sir (Uday Kotak), our Jamie Dimon of India. True legend of Indian Banking,” Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post from Jay Kotak, Uday's son and the co-head of Kotak 811, Kotak Mahindra Bank's mobile banking app.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In 1985, Uday Kotak, now India's richest banker with a real time net worth of $14 billion (as per Forbes), founded Kotak Capital Management Finance, an investment and financial services company that he converted into a bank in 2003. This made Kotak Mahindra India's first non-banking finance company (NBFC) to be converted into a bank.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank is among the country's top four private sector banks.

In September, the veteran banker, 64, announced he was stepping down as MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, four months ahead of his scheduled retirement from the coveted post. He was succeeded by Ashok Vaswani in the role.

Also Read | Uday Kotak resigns: From aspiring cricketer to India's richest banker – the journey

In October, Uday Kotak was ranked by Forbes India as the fifteenth wealthiest person in the country in 2023.

Jamie Dimon, meanwhile, has been the Chairman and CEO at JP Morgan Chase since 2005, and is a billionaire himself.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out