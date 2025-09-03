Jane Street files case against SEBI, document shows: Report
Reuters |
Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 03:30 pm IST
Jane Street has filed the case against SEBI in Securities Appellate Tribunal, the first point of appeal against regulatory orders.
Jane Street on Wednesday filed a case against India's markets regulator which has accused the U.S. high-frequency trading giant of market manipulation, according to a case document reviewed by Reuters.
The case has been filed in the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the first point of appeal against regulatory orders.
Jane Street declined to comment in a reply to an email from Reuters. SEBI did not immediately reply to a request for comment.