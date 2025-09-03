Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Jane Street files case against SEBI, document shows: Report

Reuters |
Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 03:30 pm IST

Jane Street has filed the case against SEBI in Securities Appellate Tribunal, the first point of appeal against regulatory orders.

Jane Street on Wednesday filed a case against India's markets regulator which has accused the U.S. high-frequency trading giant of market manipulation, according to a case document reviewed by Reuters.

The SEBI headquarters in Mumbai.(HT)
The case has been filed in the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the first point of appeal against regulatory orders.

Jane Street declined to comment in a reply to an email from Reuters. SEBI did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

