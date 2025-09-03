Jane Street files case against SEBI, document shows: Report

Jane Street on Wednesday filed a case against India's markets regulator which has accused the U.S. high-frequency trading giant of market manipulation, according to a case document reviewed by Reuters. The SEBI headquarters in Mumbai.(HT)

The case has been filed in the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the first point of appeal against regulatory orders.

Jane Street declined to comment in a reply to an email from Reuters. SEBI did not immediately reply to a request for comment.