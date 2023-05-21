Jeff Bezos' $500 mn superyacht ‘Koru’ is an ultra-luxury experience to live for

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's new yacht Koru is the talk of the town these days, days after he and his partner Lauren Sanchez were spotted soaking up the sun off the coast of Spain.



At 417 feet, ‘Koru’ is said to be the world's largest sailing yacht costing $500 million ( ₹4,145 crore), and has numerous features which makes the stay a royal experience. Here are five important things to know about this super luxurious possession of Bezos.



1. The name ‘Koru’ is actually a Maori (indigenous people of New Zealand) term for a coil or a loop which symbolises new life, growth and peace. In fact, the Amazon founder had included a photo of a koru frond in an Instagram post last year.



2. Talking about the design, Koru is a large sailboat with three masts, an on-deck pool and a mermaid-like structure on the bow, bearing resemblance to Bezos' partner Lauren Sanchez, New York Times reported. At 417 feet, ‘Koru’ is said to be the world's largest sailing yacht(Twitter/Yacht Informer)

A mermaid-like structure on the bow, bears resemblance to Bezos' partner Lauren Sanchez(Twitter/Sinbad)

3. This sailing yacht will be trailed by a 246-foot support vessel Abeona. This vessel is for carrying ATVs, supercars, seaplanes, motorcycles, smaller boats etc. It can carry them along with dozens of crew members. It has three huge 229-foot masts which power it to a speed of 20 knots.

4. Koru had triggered a controversy last year. It was built at Oceanco's facility in Alblasserdam in Netherlands and needed to pass the Koningshaven Bridge to undergo testing. When the local administration announced it would dismantle the bridge for the boat and mainmast, the locals had protested. However, the bridge was not dismantled and yacht took a different route.

5. It has numerous features like a large pool on the aft deck, seating area on the bowsprit and areas for relaxing across the open decks, Boat International reported. However, another website Luxuo reported that the superyacht also features a movie theatre, several lounges and several business areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON