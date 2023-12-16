Jhujhunwala's Akasa Air beats out Air India, Indigo in Centre's on-time performance rankings; check list here

Akasa Air has now beat top Indian airlines like Air India and Indigo for having the best on time performance, according to the ranking list released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Akasa Air tops the Civil Aviation Ministry's OTP rankings (Reuters)(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aviation Ministry released the data for the on-time performance (OTP) matrix, where Akasa Air was on the first rank with at 78.2% OTP for the month of November 2023. Indigo was on the second spot, with 77.5% OTP.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The On-Time Performance index for all the airlines was calculated on the basis of the service, arrivals and departures for four airports - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Here are the rankings and ratings mentioned below.

OTP rankings of Indian airlines

Akasa Air - 78.2 percent

Indigo - 77.5 percent

Vistara - 72.8 percent

Air India - 62.5 percent

SpiceJet - 41.8 percent

The OTP performance is measured on the basis of the flights of the airlines being on time, according to the schedule mentioned beforehand. A flight is considered on-time when it arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time or departs within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For all scheduled domestic airline flights, the total number of complaints concerning passengers was 601 for November 2023. Vistara and Indigo had the lowest complaint rates of all, according to Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Centre also revealed that domestic airlines have shown significant growth then it comes to passenger flow, as compared to last year. Domestic airlines carried 1382.34 lakh passengers between January 2023 and November 2023, marking an increase of over 25 percent from last year.

Akasa Air was founded by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 2022, and was marketed as a low-cost Indian airlines, directly competing with Indigo and Air India.

Jhunjhunwala launched Akasa Air in partnership with Vinay Dube, the former CEO of Jet Airways and Go First.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}