Monday, Jul 08, 2024
Major fire at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, trading suspended: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 08, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Karachi stock exchange fire: Trading activity has been delayed and all traders have been safely rescued, local media reported.

Karachi stock exchange fire: A massive fire broke out on the 4th floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi, local media reported. Fire brigade vehicles were working to extinguish the flames while trading activity has been delayed, the reports claimed. All traders have been safely rescued, the reports added. 

Karachi stock exchange fire: Fire brigade vehicles were working to extinguish the flames.
Karachi stock exchange fire: Fire brigade vehicles were working to extinguish the flames.

News / Business / Major fire at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, trading suspended: Report
