Kotak Mutual Fund, CBSE launch ‘Seekho Paiso Ki Bhasha’ investor education programme

Kotak Mutual Fund (KMF) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday launched ‘Seekho Paiso Ki Bhasha,’ an initiative towards investor education and awareness. Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mutual Fund, announcing the initiative (YouTube/Kotak Mutual Fund)

The initiative will ‘pave the way for financial literacy by conducting an extensive series of education and awareness programmes aimed at empowering teachers in India,’ KMF said in a press release.

“Through Seekho Paiso Ki Bhasha, we are committed to promoting financial empowerment; we recognise that teachers stand as the architect of our nation's future, shaping the future generations. The scheme will help create a future where the teachers not only shape minds but also the economic backbone of our nation,” the release quoted Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mutual Fund, as saying.

Dr Biswajit Shah, Director (Skill Education), CBSE, meanwhile, said: “CBSE has taken initiative along with Jeevitam to sensitize the teachers of affiliated schools across the country on Financial Literacy. Many financial institutions have supported this initiative. We are pleased to see Kotak Mutual Fund joining hands in a big way to empower teachers across India with financial knowledge, thereby contributing to a promising future for the nation.”

‘Seekho Paiso Ki Bhasha': Salient features

(1.) The scheme includes around 1000 financial literacy programmes, scheduled between September and October, and to

(3.) These will be held in more than 100 locations, ensuring a broad reach and accessibility for educators across the nation.

(2.) The training sessions will be led by more than 500 trainers from Centre for Investment Education Learning (CIEL)

(3.) By the end of the programme, KMF intends to reach more than 75,000 teachers; half of them are expected are to be women educators.

