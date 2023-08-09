Kunal Shah-backed Expertrons secures growth round from Hindustan Times

Expertrons, the world's leading skill tech startup, is making headlines in the professional world with its latest achievements. The company has successfully raised a strategic round of funding from Shine.com's parent company Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL). This funding round also saw participation from Echjay Family office, Amar Ujala, and existing investors like Ivycap Ventures, Iceland Venture Studio, Venture Catalysts, Ah Ventures, and others.

Jatin Solanki, Ayush Bansal, and Vivek Gupta (L to R)

Founded in 2019 by IIT Bombay alumni Jatin Solanki and Vivek Gupta, Expertrons aims to democratise career insights and empower millions of aspiring professionals globally to achieve their dreams, the startup said in a statement.

Their patent-pending videobot technology platform connects users with over 7500 Experts from renowned companies like Amazon, Accenture, TCS, Kotak Mahindra, and more. Through videobot, these experts share real-life career experiences, offering invaluable knowledge and strategies for cracking top jobs, internships, and business schools.

"Our journey began with the realization that numerous talented individuals lacked access to crucial career secrets, which were often exclusive to a privileged few," said Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons said in a statement. "We believe that everyone deserves a fair shot at success, and that's why we are committed to bridging the staggering information asymmetry in the career and job market," he added.

Expertrons leverages the power of AI-powered recommendations to provide users with relevant videobots based on their backgrounds, college, domain of interest, and company preferences. Aspiring professionals can freely access these videobots and even schedule one-on-one calls with experts for personalized guidance tailored to their career aspirations.

Describing the platform as the World's largest library of career experiences, Vivek Gupta, Co-founder of Expertrons, expressed their goal to catalyze the growth of over a billion professionals worldwide, supporting them through multiple career transitions throughout their lives. The recent funding will be utilized for product development, SEO initiatives, and overall growth, enabling Expertrons to reach more professionals globally.

The strategic alliance with Shine.com through Hindustan Media Ventures Limited presents an exciting opportunity for Expertrons. Jatin Solanki mentioned, “The content strategy will enable career experiences of experts on Expertrons to reach a wider audience. Shine's vast user base is ideal for Expertrons, making career success a reality for countless professionals.”

Sanjeev Bahl, AVP - Strategic Investment at Hindustan Times, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Expertrons' innovative approach to career guidance caught our attention. Their dedication to democratising career insights and mentorship aligns perfectly with our vision. We're excited to be part of their journey towards empowering professionals worldwide.”

Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, MD and Founder of Venture Catalysts said, “India’s job market is rapidly evolving, enabling several opportunities for professionals to take advantage. Upskilling has become crucial to achieving success in professional pursuits. Expertrons addresses a critical gap by leveraging insights from industry experts to advance careers and strengthen the country’s human capital. We have faith in the novel and innovative solutions provided by Expertrons’ platform, and are certain of a profitable partnership together.”

In addition to securing funding, Expertrons announced the acqui-hiring of Foxmula, a well-established upskilling company founded by Ayush Bansal. Foxmula has a remarkable track record of catering to over 10,000 aspirants through its live and self-paced programs, which are certified by renowned industry leaders such as Microsoft, Intuit, Pearson, and others.

Vivek Gupta commented on the acquisition, “With Foxmula's large target audience and expertise in Tech-based Certification, Expertrons is well-positioned to tap into the massive Tech Upskilling market, penetrating through online as well as offline channels by expanding the current network of channel partners pan India. and provide even more comprehensive support to aspiring professionals.”

Ayush Bansal said, "The synergy between Expertrons and Foxmula is undeniable. This milestone marks an exciting chapter in our journey”. “With Foxmula on board, Expertrons is geared up to expand its reach to the latest tech skills like Data Science or Generative AI, broaden its scope, and make a profound impact on the lives of millions of professionals worldwide," said Jatin.

Expertrons offers upskilling programs (like Pro MBA - AICTE Approved PGDM in BFSI, Advanced Certification, etc.) in collaboration with prestigious institutes like E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati, All India Management Association, the State University of New York and E&ICT NIT Patna, along with job-oriented programs in association with top companies like Kotak Mahindra in BFSI and Delhivery in Supply Chain Management. With over a billion professionals globally who will change their careers 5 to 7 times in their lifetime, Expertrons will lead the career revolution by being the largest library of career experience.

