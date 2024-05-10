 Laid off Tesla employee shares what she misses the most: ‘Was lucky to work…' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Laid off Tesla employee shares what she misses the most: ‘Was lucky to work…'

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Tesla layoffs: Despite being sacked, the woman said on LinkedIn that she did not cry at all. Here's what she misses the most about the Elon Musk company.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle manufacturing firm Tesla has laid off several employees across different departments in the recent time. Some of these employees have reflected on how they are feeling about the job cuts and coping with their termination on social media with one women sharing what she missed the most about working at the firm. Despite being sacked, the woman said on LinkedIn that she did not cry at all.

Tesla layoffs: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California,.(Reuters)
Tesla layoffs: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California,.(Reuters)

She said, "It is the people, and the impact we have made together. I was lucky to work across many IT, Software, Technical Publications, Engineering, design, manufacturing, legal, marketing, and sales teams that bring our cars to all around the world."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Indian techie got promoted in April. Tesla laid off her whole team: ‘All zero now'

"It brought me so much joy seeing non-English speaking users could finally use the cool Cybertruck and other vehicles in many languages, thanks to our dedicated localization work," the woman added.

Read more: Tesla layoffs: Internet applauds woman's positive outlook after losing job

Revealing that this was the second time that she had been laid off from a company, she reflected, "Despite how much I love Tesla, how unfortunate I feel I could not have a chance to implement all the localization strategies I had in mind, how I miss all the brightest minds and kind hearts I have had a chance to work with, I didn’t cry. I told my kids: "Mom just got laid off. I honestly don’t know what lies ahead, but I believe something just wonderful will happen." Because, life is a kaleidoscope."

Read more: Sacked Tesla employee says Elon Musk's company is selling magic: ‘Will look back on the time fondly’

Users praised her positive outlook, with one saying, “You are really awesome! Love life and be unyielding. I believe you will succeed.”

Another wrote, "Well mentioned. What mostly boosted positivity is "Mom just got laid off but I believe something just wonderful will happen". Kids will embed it in their life as warriors."

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Laid off Tesla employee shares what she misses the most: ‘Was lucky to work…'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On