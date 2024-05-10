Laid off Tesla employee shares what she misses the most: ‘Was lucky to work…'

Elon Musk's electric vehicle manufacturing firm Tesla has laid off several employees across different departments in the recent time. Some of these employees have reflected on how they are feeling about the job cuts and coping with their termination on social media with one women sharing what she missed the most about working at the firm. Despite being sacked, the woman said on LinkedIn that she did not cry at all. Tesla layoffs: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California,.(Reuters)

She said, "It is the people, and the impact we have made together. I was lucky to work across many IT, Software, Technical Publications, Engineering, design, manufacturing, legal, marketing, and sales teams that bring our cars to all around the world."

"It brought me so much joy seeing non-English speaking users could finally use the cool Cybertruck and other vehicles in many languages, thanks to our dedicated localization work," the woman added.

Revealing that this was the second time that she had been laid off from a company, she reflected, "Despite how much I love Tesla, how unfortunate I feel I could not have a chance to implement all the localization strategies I had in mind, how I miss all the brightest minds and kind hearts I have had a chance to work with, I didn’t cry. I told my kids: "Mom just got laid off. I honestly don’t know what lies ahead, but I believe something just wonderful will happen." Because, life is a kaleidoscope."

Users praised her positive outlook, with one saying, “You are really awesome! Love life and be unyielding. I believe you will succeed.”

Another wrote, "Well mentioned. What mostly boosted positivity is "Mom just got laid off but I believe something just wonderful will happen". Kids will embed it in their life as warriors."