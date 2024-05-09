Sacked Tesla employee says Elon Musk's company is selling magic: ‘Will look back on the time fondly’

An ex-Tesla employee who lost his job in the recent layoffs had nothing but praise for the the Elon Musk company which he believes is "selling magic" with robotaxis and autonomous robots. Sharing his experience on LinkedIn, the man who worked as a Factory Software integration engineer at Tesla for more than a year and nine months, said that even though there is never a good way for something to end, he is extremely proud of the work he accomplished. Tesla layoffs: A Tesla logo is seen outside a showroom of the carmaker in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

"What a way for it to end. It is with some disappointment that I announce I am joining the growing list of people affected by the hashtag#Teslalayoffs. There is never a good way for a thing to end when it is not in success and not on your terms. Regardless I am proud of the work we accomplished in the Factory Software team. I will look back on the time fondly. I have had thoughts since the massive layoffs began, but have not had time to express them until now," the ex-employee's post read.

Praising the company, he said, "Tesla is selling magic. It is selling the future. It is selling robotaxis, and autonomous robots, and yes even futuristic looking pickups. It is selling engineers with rolled up sleeves and a stale coffee pot and singular determination in a world of problems no one seems to know how to solve. It is selling creation rather than destruction. It is selling the moon landing that you can park in your garage. It is selling a vision that brings people along rather than leaving them behind."

On his future plans, the ex-Tesla employee said, "With that said, I will take some time to reset, then prepare for my next endeavour. I fell in love with software for dynamic manufacturing in pursuit of a future we can be proud of, and will potentially see what can be done to continue down this path. I believe there are still huge gains in this sector to unlock. If you are looking for expertise in the manufacturing space from someone who has implemented and supported software in a dynamic environment at impressive scale and eats challenges for breakfast, lets chat."

Tesla has recently initiated series of layoffs owing to which several employees received notices. Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company would be reducing its workforce by more than 10 per cent. The layoffs gave affected various departments including recruitment, marketing and the Supercharging team, it has been reported.