Pakistani-origin woman, laid off by Elon Musk, starred in Tesla ad 2 months before job loss. Watch

Bisma Rehman, a Pakistani-origin woman who claimed she lost her job amid the ongoing worldwide layoffs at Tesla, was featured in an ad for the company two months ago. The woman was fired, along with her team of over 500 people, after CEO Elon Musk announced that the company would reduce its workforce by 10% globally. The image shows a recently fired Pakistani-origin Tesla engineer appearing in an old EV ad for the company. (LinkedIn/Tesla Energy)

Two months ago, Rehman reshared a video of her ad on LinkedIn and wrote, “Starting today, Ford drivers have access to the majority of the Tesla Supercharger network via a NACS DC adapter. Big milestone achieved in creating a charging network for ALL. And Ford is just the automaker. More automakers are coming soon”. In the ad, she demonstrates how one can use the EV charges seamlessly without any hassle. The clip was officially posted on the Tesla LinkedIn page.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the entire post by the woman here:

Tesla's layoffs have stretched into its fourth week, with many taking to LinkedIn to share how they lost their jobs at the company. A former Meta intern also claimed that Elon Musk's company had revoked her job offer just 72 hours before she was supposed to join. She shared that after being fired from her last job, she spent gruelling months filled with interviews and finally landed a job at Tesla. She claimed to have given up another opportunity to work at the company. She added that the whole experience left her “frustrated and heartbroken”.

Email received by a laid-off employee at Tesla:

As per The Verge, one of the laid-off employees showed the outlet the "chilling" email they received while being fired from their job at Tesla.

"I am reaching out to let you know that after a careful review of your permanent work restrictions and your role, it was determined that there was no reasonable accommodation that would enable you to perform the essential functions of your position in your role. The next step in the interactive process is the Alternative Job Search (AJS process), which consists of reviewing Tesla’s internal and external job board to identify potential positions. This is to inform you that we have not identified any openings for which you appear qualified. Given recent changes in the business, we also do not currently anticipate any such openings in the near term. As such, we are advising that we intend to conclude the AJS process at this time. As we have not identified an alternative available position, we will begin processing your separation from employment with Tesla, effective May 3rd, 2024,” it reads.

Also Read - Indian engineer laid off by Tesla faces H-1B visa deadline: ‘Feels like a bad dream’