Indian techie got promoted in April. Tesla laid off her whole team: ‘All zero now'

Tesla laid off several employees across different departments who shared their experiences on social media platforms. One such employee shared on LinkedIn that his sister had been laid off from Tesla, a month after she was promoted. The man said that his sister had worked at the company for seven years, adding, "She got laid-off last Friday. The cold email read, "Unfortunately as a result, your position has been eliminated by this restructuring. She just got promoted last month and was very happy, packing to move from New Jersey to Washington DC. Back home, we all were so happy for her."

"But then, on 3rd May 2024, she tried to enter the office and her card was deactivated. She is not alone," the user added, attaching photos of the termination email as well.

Criticising the manner of his sister's termination with just one email, he said that the company made her feel like an outsider, explaining, “She’s been with Tesla for over half a decade and to find out like this. When you can’t enter your own office. Your entire team is down and out. Your ID card is taken away. They made her feel like an outsider with just 1 email. I don’t know how she is able to stomach it.”

The man said that his sister losing her job was a reminder of the human cost behind corporate job cuts. He wrote, “She's gave Tesla 7 years and now it’s all zero. I don’t know about you, but this sucks! It's a clear reminder of the human cost behind corporate decisions.”

Users responded to the post with one writing, “That's an unfortunate thing to happen to anyone. She will surely find another job. After all, it was only a job that she lost. Be it Tesla or any from the FAANG gang or any other lesser known company.”

Another wrote, “This is very sad. This is the result of hire & fire policy of few organizations where these companies have never considered their employees as real asset.”