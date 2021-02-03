LIC IPO may hit market in Q4 of next fiscal: Economic Affairs Secretary Bajaj
The initial public offering of LIC may hit the market in the fourth quarter of next financial year, and the government has introduced amendments to the Life Insurance Corporation Act 1956 to facilitate this, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.
As many as 27 amendments have been pushed through the Finance Bill 2021 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday along with the Union Budget 2021-22.
"Probably in the third or fourth quarter of next financial year, depending on how soon the valuation comes," he told PTI in an interview.
On Monday, the finance minister announced that the initial public offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will take place in the next financial year.
Currently, the government owns a 100 per cent stake in LIC. Once listed, LIC is likely to become the country's biggest company by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of ₹8-10 lakh crore.
DIPAM, which manages government's equity in state-owned companies, has already selected actuarial firm Milliman Advisors for ascertaining the embedded value of LIC, ahead of the initial public offer. While Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors.
The government on Monday budgeted ₹1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including 2 PSU banks and one insurance company, in the next fiscal year beginning April 1.
The amount is lower than the record budgeted ₹2.10 lakh crore to be raised from CPSE disinvestment in the current fiscal.
However, Covid-19 pandemic impacted the government's CPSE stake sale programme, and the target has been lowered to ₹32,000 crore in the Revised Estimates.
So far this fiscal, the government has mopped up ₹19,499 crore from CPSE stake sale and share buyback.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIC IPO may hit market in Q4 of next fiscal: Economic Affairs Secretary Bajaj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Service industries in United States expand by most in nearly two years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exxon investors, unhappy after results, push clean energy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lenovo posts record profit in third quarter, beating expectations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon’s incoming CEO Andy Jassy ushered in cloud computing boom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan expresses concern to UK over new Chinese maritime law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK wants Northern Ireland border problems resolved by end March: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon-Future tussle: Here's all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts to recover penalty amount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hero MotoCorp sets up dedicated vertical for Harley-Davidson business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel swings to quarterly profit on subscriber gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK economy set for 1st quarter hit but vaccines raising recovery hopes: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coal India closes ₹2,900 crore deal for procurement of 96 dumpers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee settles on flat note, higher by 1 paisa at 72.95 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox