Home / Business / LIC IPO opens today: Here's what to look out for
business

LIC IPO opens today: Here's what to look out for

One of the most awaited public issues, the LIC IPO hits the markets today and will remain open till May 9. Here are a few things to keep in mind before bidding.
LIC, once listed, has the potential to become one of the biggest domestic companies by market capitalization with an estimated valuation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8-10 lakh crore.(HT File)
LIC, once listed, has the potential to become one of the biggest domestic companies by market capitalization with an estimated valuation of 8-10 lakh crore.(HT File)
Published on May 04, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

LIC IPO: India's biggest public issue to date by the country's largest insurance provider – the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) – opens to primary markets today. The LIC IPO was opened to anchor investors on May 2. Notably, the government, which owns the insurance giant, plans to sell a 3.5 per cent stake instead of the five per cent as listed in the previous Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). 

With the latest public issue, the government aims to provide a significant contribution to the government's disinvestment proceeds this fiscal.

Here are things to note before the IPO opens:

IPO date: The LIC IPO will be open for bidding to the general public from May 4 to May 9. (Click here to know how to apply)

Price band: The LIC IPO price band has been fixed at 902 to 949 per equity share. However, policyholders and LIC employees applying for the public issue will get a 60 and 45 discount, respectively.

LIC IPO GMP: Market observers told LiveMint that the LIC IPO grey market premium (GMP) is currently at 85, 16 higher from the previous day.

IPO size: The Government of India has planned to raise 21,008.48 crore from the public issue, making it the country's biggest IPO so far.

IPO lot size and limit: Applicants will be able to apply in lots, where one IPO lot comprises 15 LIC shares. An applicant can apply for a minimum of one and a maximum of 14 lots or 210 shares. The minimum amount required to apply for the IPO, therefore, is 14,235 ( i.e. 949 x 15). The maximum bid amount for retail investors, policyholders and LIC employees has been capped at 2 lakh.

IPO allotment date: The share allotment is likely to be announced on May 12.

LIC IPO listing: The LIC shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on May 17.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
life insurance corporation initial public offering
life insurance corporation initial public offering
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out