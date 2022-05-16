Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / LIC IPO to be listed on stock markets tomorrow. Check share price, other details
business

LIC IPO to be listed on stock markets tomorrow. Check share price, other details

LIC is the biggest IPO offering in the country, and had closed with nearly 3 times subscription, mostly by retail and institutional buyers. The foreign investor participation was muted.
LIC will list its shares on the stock exchanges on Tuesday(HT File)
Published on May 16, 2022 07:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

All eyes are on the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the country's largest insurer which will list its shares on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The listing comes after a phenomenal response from the domestic investors in the initial share sale. The sale fetched 20,557 crore to the government, PTI reported. As the much-awaited LIC IPO is set to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, here are important things to know. 1. According to the state insurer's prospectus, each LIC share costs 949 while being allotted to the investors. On the other hand, the policyholders and retail investors bagged the shares at 889 and 904 respectively after the discounts offered to them. Around 15.81 lakh shares were reserved for the employees and 2.21 crore shares for the policy holders.

2. The initial public offering (IPO) for LIC closed on May 9 and the shares were allocated to the bidders on May 12. According to PTI, the Centre sold over 22 crore shares or a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC through the IPO. 3. LIC is the biggest IPO offering in the country, and had closed with nearly 3 times subscription, mostly by retail and institutional buyers. The foreign investor participation was muted. 4. The IPO offering was scheduled to be open to public in March, but was deferred to uncertainty in market conditions amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

5. According to reports, the LIC IPO is expected to be a major contributor to the Centre's disinvestment proceeds in the current fiscal. The proceeds from the LIC issue make up for about a third of the 65,000 crore disinvestment target set for the current fiscal.(With PTI inputs)

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
initial public offering life insurance corporation stock markets bombay stock exchange
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP