Home / Business / LIC IPO to open on May 4, close on May 9: Report
LIC IPO to open on May 4, close on May 9: Report

Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:12 PM IST
PTI |

The initial public offering of the country's largest insurer LIC will open on May 4 and close on May 9, sources said.

The IPO, through which the government will sell 3.5 per cent stake in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will fetch 21,000 crore to the exchequer.

The IPO values LIC at 6 lakh crore. 

Topics
ipo life insurance corporation
