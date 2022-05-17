LIC Market Debut: List of Biggest IPOs that made waves

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) made its debut in the stock market on Tuesday following its IPO, which has been the country’s largest so far. The LIC IPO closed with nearly three times subscription last week. However, the market debut was weak amid concerns over global market volatility.

Here is a list of some of the biggest IPOs in India and in the world that’ve made waves in the stock market.

India’s 5 biggest IPOs

LIC - The 65-year-old Life Insurance Corp (LIC), with the initial public offering that fetched ₹20,557 crore to the government, is India’s biggest IPO till date.

Paytm - Indian fintech giant Paytm listed on the market with an issue size of ₹18,300 crore in November but it turned into a big disappointment due to, what analysts said, overpriced listing.

Coal India - India's largest coal producing company went public in November 2010 and raised ₹15,200 crore through its IPO at the issue price of ₹245 a share.

Reliance Power Ltd - The company listed its IPO with an issue size of ₹11,563 crore in February 2008

General Insurance Corporation of India - With an IPO size of reportedly ₹11,176 crore in October 2017, the General Insurance Corporation of India is also among the biggest IPOs in the country.

Top five IPOs in India (source: PTI) LIC ₹ 20,557 crore Paytm ₹ 18,300 crore Coal India ₹ 15,500 crore Reliance Power ₹ 11,700 crore General Insurance Corporation of India ₹ 11,176 crore

World’s 5 biggest IPOs ( as of March 2022)

Saudi Aramco - The Saudi Arabian energy company, one of the world's largest firms, went public in December 2019 and raised USD 25.6 billion by selling 3 billion shares.

Alibaba- Technology company Alibaba raised 21.8 billion US dollars after its IPO in September 2014.

SoftBank - The Japan based communications company completed its public offering in December 2018 and raised over $21 billion.

NTT Mobile Communication Network - Also known as NTT DoCoMo, this is another communications company from Japan that features in five biggest IPOs of the world. The company raised a capital of $18.1 billion.

Visa- Raising a capital of $17.4 billion, the transaction facilitator firm made its IPO in 2008 and reportedly sold 406 million shares during the offering.

World’s five biggest IPOs (as per media reports) Saudi Aramco 25.6 billion USD Alibaba 21.8 billion USD SoftBank 21.0 billion USD NTT Mobile Communication Network 18.0 billion USD Visa 17.4 billion USD

Upcoming IPOs in 2022

As per the information on stock broker company Angel One Limited, payment service provider MobiKwik, BoAt, OYO Rooms, cab aggregator Ola, edtech company Byju's and Swiggy are some of the other companies expected to list their IPOs this year.

